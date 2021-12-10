Everton remain keen on Sheffield United starlet Daniel Jebbison, who is cutting his teeth on loan at Burton Albion, according to The Athletic.

Jebbison was strongly linked with an exit from Bramall Lane over the course of the summer transfer window when Liverpool, West Ham United and even Barcelona were mooted to be suitors.

Everton were also interested in a player they gave a trial to before he penned a youth contract at Sheffield United.

And the Toffees’ interest in Jebbison has not gone away, with the club still admirers of the 18-year-old striker.

He is currently on loan at League One side Burton, where he is playing under former Chelsea and Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and featuring on a regular basis.

Sheffield United have a recall clause in the loan deal and could opt to bring Jebbison back to Bramall Lane in January.

However, they could also be tested with an offer for him in what would then give the Blades a decision to take.

Everton are expected to invest in the transfer market in January, but it remains to be seen if they make a bid for Jebbison.