Former Premier League defender Glen Johnson has insisted that Everton are not going to find a better manager than Rafael Benitez at the moment.

Everton went on an eight-game run without a win before scoring three points against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night.

It was a much-needed win for Everton and their manager Benitez, who was coming under pressure due to the lack of results and questions were being asked about his position at the club.

Johnson stressed that Benitez is good enough to turn things around at Everton, but conceded that there is something wrong at the club as they have the squad to do better than they are doing at the moment.

He also insisted that Everton must reject the temptation of sacking Benitez as the club are unlikely to get a better manager than him at the moment and he must be given time to make things right on Merseyside.

Johnson told Betting Odds: “I think he can turn things around.

“I think he’s a good manager for sure. And I think they’ve got a good squad, which is why it’s surprising to see where they are.

“The squad was coming together before Rafa took over, and obviously then I thought it was a good appointment.

“But there is something going wrong within the club. They’ve easily got a good enough squad to be right up there.

“I can’t see what’s going on but something clearly is.

“So of course he’s going to be under pressure, that’s the industry, but I don’t think they should sack him.

“They’re not going to get a better manager than him.

“So I don’t know what needs to be sorted out, but I think they need to give him time so he can find time to sort it out.”

Everton will look to build some momentum with another win when they travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday.