Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has indicated that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has taken some of the Jose Mourinho approach into his managerial skillset, due to learning from Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

After a successful spell in Scotland with Rangers, Gerrard has returned to England for the second managerial stint of his career, with Aston Villa.

He has so far won all but one of his games as the Aston Villa boss and Johnson feels that it is not the “new manager bounce” factor that is helping Gerrard succeed at Villa Park.

The 37-year-old feels that Gerrard has learned a lot of his managerial skills from his former boss Rodgers, whose own methods trickled down from Mourinho.

And Johnson is sure that with a Mourinho-like approach, training at Aston Villa will be enjoyable.

“The ‘new manager bounce’ argument is just people trying to be negative, and trying to find the negative in absolutely everything. He’s proved he can manage at Rangers”, Johnson told Betting Odds.

“I know the sort of style he’s playing. He’s learnt a lot from Brendan [Rodgers], which had sort of trickled down from [Jose] Mourinho. I know the training’s going to be fun.

“He’s going to get all the lads on side, and I don’t think it’s a phase at all.

“I know he would have gone in there like a firework, got everyone’s attention straight away, and rightly so, and obviously, as a player, he’ll have everybody’s respect right from day one.

“For players that are underperforming, sometimes they need that.

“Let’s face it, these players that he’s managing are never going to be as good as he was!”

Both Johnson and Gerrard left Liverpool in the summer of 2015 after having played together for six years; Gerrard joined Los Angeles Galaxy, while Johnson headed to Stoke City.