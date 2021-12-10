The 20-year-old first broke through to the first team under former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and is currently deputising for first choice James Tavernier.
Patterson, a Rangers academy product, utilised the pathways provided by the club to leap into senior football, that has also seen him earn national team call-ups and now has a new boss in Van Bronckhorst to learn from following Gerrard’s departure.
The Dutchman rates Patterson highly and revealed that he puts a lot of energy into training, showing an appetite to learn and grow as a player.
Van Bronckhorst stressed that he is looking forward to developing Patterson into a better player under his tutelage.
“I’m really happy with Nathan, he is a young talented player”, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference.
“You can see what he brings to the team.
“I have two strong players at right-back.
“I’m looking forward to developing him into a better player, he puts a lot of energy into training and wants to learn.”
Patterson earned his first start under Van Bronckhorst on Thursday in Rangers 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon and fans will be keeping a close eye on how the youngster continues his development under his new boss.