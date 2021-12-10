Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at Mino Raiola for discounting the Red Devils’ historic success in the Premier League when comparing them with Manchester City.

Raiola is tasked with the job of finding the next club for Erling Haaland, who is wanted at all the big clubs in Europe at the moment.

He is almost certain to leave Dortmund in the summer due to the presence of a release clause, which is believed to be between €75m and €90m, and it will come into effect at the end of the season.

Raiola has namechecked Manchester City as one of the clubs who could snap up Haaland in the summer.

The Italian compared their recent success in the Premier League with Manchester United and stressed that the Citizens are the more successful club in the Premier League at the moment.

Neville took issue with that and indicated that Raiola has chosen to forget that Manchester United are the most successful club in English top flight history.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “I know we’ve been c**p recently but Mina Raiola has wiped out all United’s premier league titles in one foul swoop.”

Raiola has often tussled with former Manchester United players due to his pronouncements about the club in recent years.

Some Manchester United legends have not been impressed with the way the Italian has treated the club, particularly on the contentious issue of Paul Pogba.