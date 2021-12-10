Rafael Benitez has insisted that Everton are clear on what they want to do in the upcoming winter transfer window and is confident their business in the window will turn out to be positive for the club.

After a strong start to their season, the Toffees slumped to an eight-game winless streak in the Premier League and injuries to key players played a part in their struggles on the pitch.

Everton have the opportunity to bolster their squad in areas where they lack enough quality options with the transfer window set to swing open in less than a month’s time.

Toffees boss Benitez has revealed that Everton are clear on how to approach the January window and stressed players returning from injury will not affect their plans.

Benitez is confident that the upcoming widow will turn out to be a positive one for the club having only spent under £2m in the summer, which was his first window at the helm of Goodison Park.

Asked whether players closing in on returning from injury affect Everton’s plans for the January transfer window, Benitez told a press conference: “Not really.

“I think we know more or less what we want [in January].

“But the point here is obviously you cannot [always] get what you want because all transfer windows are difficult but January is even more difficult, but I think it is fine.

“We are working now, trying to concentrate on games that we have coming ahead and at the same time keeping an eye on the January transfer window.”

Everton recently parted ways with Marcel Brands, who was the director of football at the club, which could mean that Benitez will have larger say on the club’s recruitment plans in January.