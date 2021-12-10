John Giles has insisted that the role of interim manager at Manchester United undermines Ralf Rangnick and has warned the Red Devils that it could result in the team spirit at the club dwindling away.

Rangnick took charge at Old Trafford earlier this month as the interim manager, replacing Ole Gunner Solskjaer, who was shown the exit door after a poor run of results.

The Red Devils have only played two games since the German took over and they are working hard on the training pitch to conform to his pressing style of football.

However, ex-Manchester United man Giles is of the view that only giving Rangnick a temporary role as manager undermines him and insisted that interim managers do not work.

Asked whether he feels an interim manager role for six to eight months undermines Rangnick, Giles told Off The Ball: “Definitely.

“In my experience in football interim managers do not work.

“You have to believe you are all in this together forever.”

Giles explained that players will not give their best if they know their current boss is not going to be in the dugout for the long run, resulting in team spirit dwindling away, which is something that could happen at Old Trafford as this season progresses with Rangnick in charge.

“Once the players believe that we are not all in this together forever, then the team spirit dwindles away and I think if you have got an interim manager and it is well known this guy is an interim manager as a player, you are not in this together because you might not be there next year.

“So why are you playing for him?

“Why are you doing what he wants you to do when he might not be there next year?

“But if the Manchester United players know that he is on an 18-month contract, he is going to be here next year, ‘we have got to do everything that he wants us to do’ and it is not intentional from the players’ point of view.

“It is just it is what it is.”

As it stands Rangnick is set to take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford at the end of this season until 2024, with the club’s hierarchy looking to bring in a permanent manger next summer.