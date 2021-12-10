West Ham United boss David Moyes has insisted that he is pleased that fans are expecting more from his team and is happy to deal with that pressure this season.

The Hammers managed to finish in the Europa League spots last season and are currently sitting fourth in the Premier League standings at the moment.

They have made it to the last 16 of the Europa League and are being considered genuine contenders to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The pressure of expectations at West Ham has increased and Moyes stressed that raising hopes and the bar for the team is part and parcel of being a manager.

He is hopeful that his side will continue to raise the expectations and is happy to deal with the pressure that comes with it.

The West Ham boss said in a press conference: “I do think raising expectations is part of the manager’s job but then people expect more and we have made a rapid climb which has been a great achievement.

“We are only at the early stages but I am happy to carry on and pleased we have big expectations and hope we can keep it up.”

West Ham have lost two defenders to big injuries in Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma over the last two weeks.

Moyes stressed that it is an opportunity for someone else to grab his chance and wants the focus to be on the players available rather than the ones who are injured.

“This is what happens in football.

“Everyone has had to wait for their opportunity and then it is up to you to grab it.

“I tend not to talk too much about injured players and concentrate on the ones we have and give them the confidence to do well.”