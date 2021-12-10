The representatives of Everton and Newcastle United target Aaron Ramsey recently held talks with Juventus to decide the midfielder’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

Ramsey has been a bit-part player at Juventus this season and the club are desperate to move the Welshman on when the January window opens.

The ex-Arsenal man is one of the top earners at Juventus and the club want to offload his wages in order to ease the pressure on their wage bill.

A move back to the Premier League is being mooted, with Everton and Newcastle admirers; the Toffees are claimed to have already initiated talks.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his agents were at Juventus’ headquarters recently to take stock of the midfielder’s situation at the club.

The Welshman’s representatives are looking to find a solution for Ramsey to leave Juventus in the winter transfer window.

Juventus are looking to see whether they can get a few acceptable offers for the midfielder in January.

The Italian giants could also consider terminating his contract but that may well mean an expensive payoff to the player.

The Bianconeri are hoping to receive offers for the midfielder amidst interest from the Premier League.