Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares has emerged as a player of interest for Manchester City, who want to sign a left-back, according to ESPN.

Manchester City have one recognised left-back in their squad the moment in Oleksandr Zinchenko and the club failed to bring in a player last summer.

Pep Guardiola is still keen to sign a left-back and the club are scouring the market for options they could make a move for.

And it has been claimed Tavares is one player Manchester City are keeping close tabs on as part of their efforts.

Arsenal signed the Portugal Under-21 international from Benfica last summer for a fee of £8m and he has impressed at the Emirates.

With Kieran Tierney still struggling with injuries, Tavares has performed well as a back-up and has already played in some big games.

His performances have been noted by Manchester City and he is a player of interest for the Premier League champions.

However, it is unlikely that Manchester City will make a move for him in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would be prepared to lose him if Manchester City make a move for him in the near future.