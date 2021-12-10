Newcastle United have Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and FC Porto’s Luis Diaz on their list of targets, but face a battle to convince the Portuguese sides to sell in January.

The Magpies are preparing to flex their financial muscle in the winter transfer window in order to lift themselves out of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Newcastle have priorities across the pitch and they have identified Benfica’s Nunez and Porto’s Diaz as two of their targets.

It has been claimed that Newcastle have cash to spend when the January transfer window opens and they could look to try to sign both Nunez and Diaz.

However, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, both Benfica and Porto do not want to sell in January.

Both clubs want to keep hold of their players for the entire season and prefer to only look at a sale in June.

Newcastle have a pressing need to do deals though as they are desperate to climb away from the drop zone in the Premier League.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle make big offers next month that Benfica and Porto find they cannot refuse.