Newcastle United had talks with Portuguese giants Benfica last week over the possibility of signing forward Arsenal target Darwin Nunez, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 22-year-old forward has been attracting the attention of several clubs in Europe with his performances in the Champions League.

The Uruguayan has been on the radar of Premier League giants Arsenal and he also has admirers in Italy where AC Milan, Inter and Juventus are interested in signing him.

Nunez’s performances have also been noted by Newcastle, who are in the market to bring in a striker as they try to survive in the Premier League.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Newcastle held initial conversations with Benfica over the possibility of signing Nunez last week.

The Magpies have identified the forward as a potential target and are assessing the possibility of signing him.

The two clubs have had talks and more negotiations are expected as Newcastle firm up their interest in him.

He has a €150m release clause but Benfica are aware that they will not get that price for him.

The Portuguese giants are believed to be prepared to sell him for a fee of €50m in the near future.