Rafael Benitez has insisted that all his players, including full-back Lucas Digne, have to put what is best for Everton as their priority amidst claims that the Frenchman has had a fall-out with his boss.

Digne has been a regular for Everton since joining the club in the summer of 2018 and he was a fixture under new Toffees boss Benitez.

But the left-back was surprisingly left out of the matchday squad on Monday in Everton’s 2-1 Premier League win against Arsenal and it has emerged that the player and his manager has had a fall-out over the team’s tactical set-up.

However, Benitez has played down claims that he and Digne have fallen out and stressed it is a normal situation that can happen at any club.

Asked whether he has had a fall-out with Digne, Benitez told a press conference: “I think Lucas was clear.

“The manager decides, he has been training today, and we will decide tomorrow.

“So it is a normal situation with the player.

“He is training and then we will see if he is available tomorrow.”

Benitez revealed that Digne is training as normal but stressed the need for all his players to out what I best for the club as their top priority.

“I think we need all the players around because that increases the competition in the team.

“But at the same time everybody have to be focused and the have to realise the priority is the team.”

Ben Godfrey was handed a start against the Gunners on Monday at left-back and it remains to be seen whether Benitez will recall Digne back into the first eleven when Everton take on Crystal Palace in the league on Sunday.