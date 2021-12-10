Real Madrid are yet to get any concrete interest from any club for Isco who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old has been a fringe player at Real Madrid this season and only two of his seven league appearances for the club came in the starting eleven.

He has been an unused substitute in five of their last La Liga games and Real Madrid are happy to let him go in the January transfer window.

There is talk of a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Newcastle believed to be interested in signing the Spaniard.

But according to Spanish daily Super Deporte, there is very little concrete interest in the 29-year-old ahead of the winter transfer yet.

Real Madrid are actively seeking buyers for Isco but for the moment they have no offer on their table for the player.

Isco and his agents are believed to be looking for an exit route and are scouring the market for clubs who might be interested in him.

But for the moment, most clubs are cold on the possibility of signing the player in January.

Real Madrid are hopeful that the situation will improve and they will find a buyer for Isco next month.