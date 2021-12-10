Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has challenged Sean Longstaff to show that he has a long-term future at St. James’ Park.

The 24-year-old midfielder has little over six months left on his current contract and there is no agreement over a new deal between Newcastle and the player.

The midfielder has been an unused substitute in their last three league games under Howe and is struggling to break into the team at the moment.

Some expect him to leave on a free transfer next summer and Howe conceded that he is very much aware of the contract situation of the player at the moment.

The Newcastle manager insisted that Longstaff will get his opportunity to show what he can bring to the team at some point.

And he stressed that it is up to the midfielder to prove to him and the club that he has a future at Newcastle going forward.

“I’m aware of course”, Howe said in a press conference when asked about Longstaff’s contract situation.

“Sean is a very good player and he will have an opportunity to showcase his talent.

“He can show to me and the club he has a long-term future here.

“It’s in his hands as well not just our hands.”

It remains to be seen whether Longstaff gets a chance when Newcastle take on Leicester City on Sunday.