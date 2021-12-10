Chelsea starlet Levi Colwill has revealed that he looked up to Thiago Silva as a kid because he felt that the Brazilian was steps ahead mentally, despite not being either the biggest or the strongest of defenders.

The 18-year-old is currently in the middle of a season-long loan spell at Championship side Huddersfield Town, where he has gone on to become an important part of Carlos Corberan’s back four.

Reflecting on his time as an aspiring footballer, Colwill revealed that Silva, a member of Thomas Tuchel’s senior team, was one player he looked up to while growing up.

Despite not being either the biggest or the strongest, Colwill feels that Silva made the art of defending look easy.

“I think it was Thiago [I looked up to when I was younger]”, Colwill told football.london.

“He wasn’t the biggest, he wasn’t the strongest and he maybe wasn’t the fastest, but mentally he was always steps ahead.

“You can tell when he’s on the ball, everything looks so simple to him. He makes it all look effortless. So I’ve always looked up to him.”

Colwill has been given the chance to spend time not just with Silva, but also with other Chelsea first-team players, something that he has enjoyed.

“I got to speak to him [Silva] – and most of the players – when I trained. They’re all good guys.”

The 18-year-old has a contract with Chelsea that runs until the summer of 2025.