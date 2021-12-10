Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn is interested in returning to the Netherlands to join Ajax, it has been claimed, with his management team aware the Dutch side are keen.

Bergwijn has struggled to live up to expectations since he made the move to Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in the 2020 January transfer window.

The Dutchman has clocked just seven appearances in the Premier League so far this season, with his campaign disrupted by injury, and he has been linked with a possible exit next month.

Ajax are keen on taking Bergwijn back to the Netherlands and the Spurs star is prepared to make the move; former Ajax man Kenneth Perez recently warned the Amsterdam side against signing Bergwijn.

De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij said on the newspaper’s football podcast that Bergwijn has indicated he is appreciative of Ajax’s interest and open to the switch.

The attacker’s management have been aware of Ajax’s interest for several weeks and asked whether the Dutch club were serious in wanting their client, which they replied they were.

The ball is now firmly in Ajax’s court to make Tottenham an offer, though Spurs have indicated they are not ready to yet take a decision over Bergwijn.

Ajax sit top of the Dutch Eredivisie table, one point ahead of Feyenoord, and topped their Champions League group, winning all six of their games.