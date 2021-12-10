Alexander Tettey, Oliver Skipp’s former team-mate at Norwich City, has admitted he knows why Jose Mourinho backed the player as a future Tottenham Hotspur captain.

Following an excellent season with the Canaries in the Championship during the 2020/21 season Skipp has been a regular for Spurs in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The Spurs youth product has been highly rated by former Tottenham managers Mauricio Pochettino and Mourinho, who tipped him to become a future captain of the north London giants.

Skipp’s ex-Norwich team-mate Tettey agrees with the Portuguese and has backed the 21-year-old to become Spurs captain one day.

Tettey added that Skipp will be a leader that lets his football do the talking on the pitch and stressed that as soon as he becomes more comfortable playing at senior level, he is going to turn into a top player for the club.

“I understand what he [Mourinho] means as there are different types of captains”, Tettey told football.london.

“You have one who talks a lot, one who doesn’t talk a lot and one who lets his football do the talking.

“I think Oli is one of those guys.

“I understand that as well why Mourinho said that.

“I think at Tottenham now, and I’ve watched a lot of him as I watch Tottenham games because of him, I think that once he gets more comfortable Tottenham will see a top, top player.”

Skipp has started three of four league games for Spurs since Antonio Conte took the reins, only missing their 2-1 win against Leeds United last month through suspension.