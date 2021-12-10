Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted that upcoming Premier League opponents Everton are a tough challenge but expressed his strong belief that the Eagles have what it takes to get a win against the Toffees.

The Eagles are currently on four game winless streak in the league, including losses in their last three games and are now gearing up to take on the Toffees on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

Everton were also struggling to get results in the league and only managed to break an eight-game winless run on Monday as they registered a 2-1 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace boss Vieira has admitted he is expecting a tough game against Everton on Sunday but believes his team have what it takes to get win.

“If you look at their performances there are positives, I’m sure the manager is happy about”, Vieira told a press conference.

“It’ll be a challenging game but I believe we have what it takes to win that game.

“We want to perform; we want to focus on our performance to allow ourselves to win the game.”

Vieira added that he did not need to watch Everton’s latest performance to know how good of a team they are with the quality they have in their ranks and top manager in Rafael Benitez to lead them.

“I didn’t need to watch the Arsenal game to know how good and dangerous Everton can be.

“Looking at the players and the manager, obviously, this is a good team.”

A win for Crystal Palace will see them leapfrog Everton in the standings while getting three points could see the Toffees getting back into the top ten.