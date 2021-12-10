Former Ireland star John Giles is of the view that West Ham United have what it takes to maintain their form in the Premier League and hold off Manchester United in the top four race.

The Hammers have had an excellent start to their Premier League campaign under David Moyes and are currently fourth in the league standings.

West Ham are keen on securing Champions League football for next season but are facing strong competition form the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

However, former Red Devils star Giles is of the view that the Hammers have what it takes to continue their strong run in the league and hold down a top four spot, and stave off the challenge from the Mancunians.

Giles stressed that Moyes has succeeded in turning West Ham into a really competitive team and lauded the likes of striker Michail Antonio and right-back Vladimir Coufal for putting in strong performances on the pitch.

Asked whether he thinks West Ham have it in them to keep their top four chase going until the end of the season and hold off the challenge of Manchester United, Giles told Off The Ball: “I think they could.

“I mean they have a start on them anyway.

“And Manchester United have to do it yet.

“They are the team that are established [in the top four] now and Antonio has been absolutely brilliant and the right-back Coufal is a top-class player.

“And they got these players for next to nothing, they haven’t spent a lot of money.

“So, it’s one of the really big jobs he’s [Moyes] has done in the Premier League and he’s done it well. They are a real team.”

As it stands only three points separate fourth placed West Ham and sixth placed Manchester United, while Spurs, who are just two points behind the Hammers are in fifth with a game in hand.