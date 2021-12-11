Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell feels that Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan is the best player in League One, but insists the Alex should still have stopped him for his side’s first goal at Gresty Road.

Sheffield Wednesday recorded a 2-0 win over struggling Crewe, with Bannan and Lee Gregory scoring the goals.

Bannan’s strike came in the 27th minute as he picked up the ball 35 yards from goal, cut inside and hit a low effort which beat Dave Richards in the Crewe goal.

Crewe missed a penalty at the end of the first half and were then made to pay when Gregory put the game beyond doubt and secured all three points for Sheffield Wednesday.

Artell is full of praise for Wednesday star Bannan, who he sees as the best player in League One, but he still thinks his side should have stopped the midfielder scoring.

“The way we started both halves have cost us. We started slowly and to concede 1 minute, 20 seconds into the second half was disappointing”, Artell said via his club’s official site.

“The players were still in the dressing room and it could have been 1-1, and instead it’s 2-0 and that’s not good.

“It was a real good game of football between two decent teams.

“We should have stopped Bannan for the first goal, as good as he is.

“He is arguably the best player in the league but we should have stopped him.”

Sheffield Wednesday have now moved up to seventh in the League One standings, just outside the playoff spots on goal difference.