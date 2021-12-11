Chelsea defender Antonio Conte has not made a firm decision over his future yet and has postponed all talks with other clubs until the start of the new year.

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season and negotiations over a new deal between Chelsea and the German have been fraught.

The defender has been a massive player for Chelsea and played a big part in them winning the Champions League, but he is not one of the top earners in the squad.

Rudiger wants his salary on a new contract to reflect his importance in the team, but so far Chelsea are yet to agree to meet his wage demands.

Real Madrid are pushing to reach a pre-contractual agreement with the defender, but according to Madrid-based Spanish daily Marca, the German has not made a firm decision on his future yet.

He will be free to hold talks over pre-contracts with a foreign club from January onwards and the defender has postponed all negotiations until then.

Rudiger wants to stay at Chelsea but feels disrespected by the club’s new contract offer and wants more money.

Real Madrid are claimed to be ready to meet his wage demands and sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Rudiger at Chelsea and is aware bringing in someone like Jules Kounde from Sevilla would be more expensive than renewing the German’s contract.

But for the moment, there is no agreement and Chelsea are running the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.