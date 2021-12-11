Fixture: Norwich City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in a Premier League clash this evening.

The Premier League giants are unbeaten in five games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and Rangnick will hope to keep that run going with a win at Norwich City.

The German has gone back to his tried and tested players after giving youth a chance in the Champions League in midweek and Cristiano Ronaldo is back to lead the line.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are also back in the team, while Fred and Scott McTominay have again been tasked with the job of keeping things tight in midfield today.

Rangnick has continued to trust the back four of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Alex Telles at Norwich as well.

Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard are some of the options Rangnick has on the bench.

Manchester United Team vs Norwich City

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Heaton, Bailly, Jones, Shaw, Lingard, Van de Beek, Elanga, Greenwood