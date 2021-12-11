Fixture: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The league game is sure to be an emotional occasion as Reds legend Steven Gerrard, now at the helm at Aston Villa, plots to find a way to beat his boyhood club and pick up all three points.

Gerrard has had a massive impact already since taking over at Aston Villa, leading the side to three wins from his opening four games in charge.

Liverpool last lost at home against Aston Villa in 2014 and on that occasion Gerrard was in the Reds team.

For today’s game Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at the back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Central defence sees Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip together.

In midfield, Liverpool deploy Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start up top.

On the bench Klopp has options if needed, including Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez. Divock Origi misses out with a minor knee problem.

Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams