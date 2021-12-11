Miguel Almiron has revealed that training sessions conducted at a high tempo under new boss Eddie Howe have helped him get back in to his stride having had a slow start to his season.

Following a tough 2020/21 season in which Newcastle managed to maintain their Premier League status, Almiron had a busy summer in which he represented his country Paraguay in the Copa America.

The 27-year-old was struggling to perform at his best at the start of the current campaign as Newcastle slumped to a 14-game winless run in the league, but caught the eye at the weekend with a solid performance as the Magpies registered their first win in the league this season as they edged past Burnley with a 1-0 scoreline.

Almiron has revealed that lively training sessions conducted at a high pace under new boss Howe have helped him to get back into his rhythm in recent weeks.

The Paraguayan stressed that he feels 100 per cent fit and well at the moment and is gradually getting back to the standards he wants to be playing at.

Asked if he feels he has hit his stride now, Almiron told NUFC TV: “Yes, we were involved in quite a few games in the Copa America [before the start of the season], and we have long distances to travel back and forth from international games too.

“But yes, right now I feel I am absolutely 100 per cent fit and well, and I have been feeling good physically when I am on the pitch in games too; same in training sessions too.

“I think it has been helping me that the training sessions have been so lively and conducted at a high tempo.

“I think that has been a good thing for me, as well as the whole squad.

“But I am gradually feeling my way back to where I want to be.

“In the last game I featured for 85 minutes, and I feel great after that.”

Newcastle are set to take on a struggling Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in the league and Almiron will be hoping to open his account soon as he gets back to his best.