John Giles has insisted Manchester United or Manchester City should try to snare away Declan Rice from West Ham United and play him as a defender, where he would excel more than in his natural midfield role.

Rice is a fixture under David Moyes at West Ham and is among the standout players in the Premier League and at international level for England.

The midfielder has knocked back several offers from the Hammers to renew his contract and is believed to be evaluating the possibility of leaving the London Stadium next summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea keen on him.

Red Devils legend Giles has suggested that Manchester United or Manchester City should give West Ham what they need for his signature to snare Rice away and play him in their backline.

Giles explained that even though Rice is superb in his natural midfield role, he would be even better as a defender, which the likes of Manchester United or Manchester City should look to add to their respective squad.

Asked whether he thinks Rice can fit into any other top team in the Premier League, Giles told Off The Ball: “If I were Manchester United and particularly Manchester City, I would pay what needed to be paid and play him at the back.

“I think he would be absolutely sensational playing at the back because if he can do the things he can in midfield [he would be better in defence because], in professional football the further you go back, the better you are or the easier for you to be absolutely brilliant.

“Now he is brilliant as it is.

“But as a back four player, if I was Pep Guardiola I would spend as much as I could, as much as I would have to on him as a defender and I would do the same at Manchester United.”

Rice is a key part of Moyes’ plans at West Ham and it is expected that any potential suitor will need to table a mammoth fee to snare him away.