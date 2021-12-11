Fixture: Manchester City vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Wolves at the Etihad this afternoon.

The defending English top-flight champions are coming into the game on the back of a five-game winning run in the Premier League and are favourites to extend that run at home today.

Ruben Dias has come back into the side after not being in the starting eleven against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night and will take his place at the heart of Manchester City’s defence.

Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will feature in the middle of the park with Bernardo Silva providing creativity to the side from the engine room.

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish will be playing as the front three for Manchester City today against Wolves.

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez are some of the options Guardiola has on the bench today at the Etihad.

Manchester City Team vs Wolves

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer