Former Leeds United striker Lee Chapman is impressed with Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt and feels he is similar to Wayne Rooney, but with more pace.

Gelhardt is highly rated at Elland Road and came off the bench to draw Leeds level at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea grabbed a winner in stoppage time to ensure it finished 3-2, but Gelhardt caught the eye with his cameo and has sparked further excitement amongst the Leeds fans.

Former Leeds hitman Chapman is amongst Gelhardt’s fans and believes he is similar to Rooney in the way he is built, only he boasts more pace than the ex-England star.

“I saw him on TV against Tottenham and I thought he was really impressive, a little talent”, Chapman said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but very stocky and well built, sort of like Wayne Rooney.

“He impressed me [today] and he’s got pace; I think he’s got more pace than Rooney.

“When he came on it was just a magnificent start to the game for him and what a wonderful finish.

“He showed glimpses of quality in the game after he came on and if I was the manager I would give him a little extended run.”

Gelhardt will be hoping he did enough at Stamford Bridge to convince boss Marcelo Bielsa to provide him with further opportunities to impress in the first team over the busy Christmas period.