Former Leeds United first-team coach Pep Clotet has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa has had the greatest impact on his football vision as a manager.

Clotet served as assistant to Garry Monk during his one-season stint as manager at Leeds United where he almost took the team to a playoff spot in the Championship.

The Spaniard was long gone from Leeds by the time Bielsa arrived in 2018 and turned the club from a mid-table Championship outfit into a Premier League side.

Clotet went on to become a manager at Oxford United, Birmingham City and Brescia before taking charge of SPAL in Italy this year.

The Spaniard admitted that he has taken ideas from several coaches across Europe throughout his career, but stressed that Bielsa has been the greatest influence on the way he thinks about football.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I could name many names because since I was very young in Barcelona, I have been studying the role of the coach in a maniacal way and took tactical ideas from many coaches.

“Then I toured Europe and has had many inspirations.

“But if I have to mention someone, in particular, I say Marcelo Bielsa, the man who had the greatest impact on the way I study football.

“I refer as much to his work as his method.”

Bielsa has been touted as an influence by several managers, including Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.