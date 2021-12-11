Leeds United must put Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy under pressure and make life uncomfortable for him at Stamford Bridge, Whites legend Dominic Matteo feels.

The Yorkshire giants are due to go up against Premier League heavyweights Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as they start a tough run of games.

Following the trip to Chelsea, Leeds play Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, in what is a horror run of fixtures over the Christmas period.

Chelsea though have seen their form dip in recent weeks and the microscope has been put on shot-stopper Mendy.

Matteo believes that with Mendy not being as good as he was earlier in the season, Leeds must target the goalkeeper and put pressure on him, with the Leeds legend admitting he would get in the custodian’s face.

The former defender told LUTV’s The Warm Up: “Mendy has been so good in the first part of the season, now he’s having a little bit of a dip of form – that’s when you’ve got to capitalise when you’re playing against him.

“Put balls into the box, whizz balls across him, Raphinha [can do that] with his delivery as well.

“Make it hard for him, don’t make it easy for him. Don’t give him an easy catch. Fizz things into him. Make it difficult.

“If I was up against him I’d be in his face, I’d be right in and around him. That’s what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to upset the apple cart and that’s what Leeds have to do against him.”

Mendy has conceded nine goals in 14 Premier League outings so far this season, registering seven clean sheets in the process.