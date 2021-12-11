Jurgen Klopp has admitted he would love Steven Gerrard to succeed him as Liverpool boss eventually, but insists he felt no pressure when going up against the Reds legend at Anfield this afternoon.

Gerrard visited Anfield for the first time as a manager on Saturday afternoon as he led his Aston Villa side into a Premier League contest against Liverpool.

Liverpool dominated the first 45 minutes, but could not make the breakthrough and needed to wait until a 67th minute penalty from Mohamed Salah to secure all three points.

Klopp and Gerrard paced the touchline throughout the game and Liverpool boss felt no pressure from being alongside the man who has been tipped as a future Reds boss.

The German says that he would be happy for Gerrard to succeed him, when he eventually leaves the club.

“The good thing is I have no problem with this sort of thing”, Klopp told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“I will not be here forever so I would love it to be Stevie!

“But no I did not feel under pressure today.”

Liverpool have moved on to 37 points with the win and sit just one point behind league leaders Manchester City with 16 games played.