Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded his side’s spirit to come back and score a late goal to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The west London club needed a stoppage-time penalty, which Jorginho converted to win the three points against Leeds on home turf on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea came into the game on the back of some patchy form and were under pressure to win at home.

Tuchel’s team responded and the Chelsea manager believes that while they were lucky, his side completely deserved the three points at Stamford Bridge.

He admitted that coming back twice into the game showed the spirit his team have and stressed that Chelsea needed the win after a few disappointing performances in the last few games.

The Chelsea manager told Sky Sports: “It was a nice game of football. Very intense and I’m very happy with how we played.

“I think we deserved to win but of course it’s lucky when you have a late goal in extra time.

“But coming back twice is very impressive and I’m very happy we turned things around.

“It was tough work but we didn’t expect anything else.

“We were lucky, we needed this.

“We were unlucky in the last two games conceding very late goals so maybe this is exactly what we needed.”

Chelsea remain third in the Premier League table but they are just two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

They will be in action next Thursday night when they host Everton at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League game.