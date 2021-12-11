Former Leeds United star Lee Chapman is pessimistic over the chances of the Whites making signings in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa likes to operate with a small squad, but his approach has been hugely tested so far this season with injuries to first team players happening on a regular basis.

His side lost 3-2 at Chelsea on Saturday and have still only won three games in the Premier League this term, meaning some fans have lingering relegation worries.

Bielsa’s bench at Stamford Bridge was mainly full of players from the Under-23s ranks and some fans are keen for signings to be made in the January window.

Chapman though does not see it happening as players often require time to get up to speed with Bielsa’s methods, which is hard to do mid-season.

“You need to come in and hit the ground running. You can’t have two months to get acclimatised otherwise the season’s over, it’s all finished”, Chapman said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I agree there’s no point in him getting players in unless it’s an ex-player that wants to come back, and that isn’t going to happen is it?

“The January transfer deadline is not going to be a busy one for Leeds, I don’t think so at all.”

Leeds were limited in their transfer business in the summer transfer window, replacing Kiko Casilla with Kristoffer Klaesson, Ezgjan Alioski with Junior Firpo, and then late in the window signing Daniel James from Manchester United.