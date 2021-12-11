Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has selected his starting eleven for his side’s clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today.

Bielsa has had his policy of a small squad tested in recent weeks and leads his side into a tough run of fixtures sitting six points above the relegation zone.

He must do without influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips at Stamford Bridge, while striker Patrick Bamford is also absent. Rodrigo misses out too, as does Liam Cooper.

Leeds held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road last season, but went down 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Bielsa selects Illan Meslier in goal today, while Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo are full-backs. Luke Ayling and Diego Llorente form the central defensive pairing.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas, while Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison and Raphinha operate behind Daniel James.

If Bielsa needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich.

Leeds United Team vs Chelsea

Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Drameh, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, McKinstry, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt