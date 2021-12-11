Despite not being included in the matchday squad for Leeds United’s visit to Chelsea this afternoon, starlet Lewis Bate is at Stamford Bridge, according to football.london.

Bate came through the youth system at Chelsea, but opted to head to Leeds in the summer as he saw a clearer pathway into the first team under Marcelo Bielsa.

The young midfielder has already impressed as part of Leeds’ Under-23s and is a highly-rated talent at Elland Road.

Bate is already in and amongst the first team at Leeds and the 19-year-old was on the bench for the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Leicester City in November.

With Leeds suffering a host of injuries, Bate could have been an option for Bielsa at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder though is not in the Whites’ matchday squad for the Premier League game.

It has not stopped him heading to Stamford Bridge however and Bate is back at his former club to take in the game.

Chelsea are favourites to win the Premier League clash, but Leeds competed well with the league’s big boys last season and will hope to be able to spring a surprise.