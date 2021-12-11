Leeds United cult hero Pablo Hernandez is confident that his former club can start to climb up the Premier League standings soon and hailed the Whites as one of England’s big teams.

The 36-year-old veteran played a crucial role in helping the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League, but fell down the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa in the top flight and departed last summer.

Leeds finished in the top half of the table with Hernandez in the squad, but have struggled so far this term and are only six points above the bottom three, with just three of their 15 league games won.

Hernandez though is confident that Leeds will survive and continue to develop, telling Spanish channel La Media Inglesa: “In the Premier League, the first season was very good.

“Now this season Leeds have not started very well in terms of results, but I think they will have no problems staying in the Premier and continuing to grow as a club.

“It is a club that has to be with the biggest teams in England because of what it represents socially and because of the fans that Leeds has.

“Surely, in time they will fight higher up the table.”

Leeds are next in action on Saturday afternoon when they face a daunting trip to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the Premier League.

However, the Blues have hit a rough patch of form, winning just one of their last four games across all competitions, something which may give the Yorkshire giants hope.