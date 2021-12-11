Manchester United would not be against the idea of seeing Edinson Cavani leaving in January amidst interest from Barcelona, it has been claimed in Spain.

Cavani has struggled with injuries this season and has just returned to fitness ahead of a busy schedule of fixtures for Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to bank on the Uruguayan over the second half of the season because of his willingness to put in the hard yards up front with his work rate.

However, the 34-year-old’s future at the club is under the scanner due to interest from Barcelona, who want to sign him on January.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Manchester United are not cool on the idea of Cavani leaving the club in the winter transfer window.

His contract is up in the summer and he is most likely to move on from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

But Manchester United are not opposed to the idea of him leaving Old Trafford in January as well if a good offer lands on their table.

Barcelona are interested but they are likely to struggle to accommodate the forward’s salary.

The striker’s potential arrival at Barcelona is likely to depend on Samuel Umtiti leaving the Catalan giants in January.