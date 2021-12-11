Former Leeds United striker Lee Chapman believes that Marcelo Bielsa has backed himself into a corner with his style of play and the Whites must be nasty and brutal at times.

Leeds produced an encouraging performance at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon and looked to be heading back north with a 2-2 draw in the Premier League contest.

A late stoppage time penalty for the Blues though handed Leeds defeat and Bielsa’s men continue to have won just three times in the league this season.

Chapman thinks Leeds can get caught always trying to play and feels that Bielsa has backed himself into a corner with his devotion to his style of play.

He thinks that the Whites should be more brutal and nasty in their play at times and Bielsa may well need someone on his staff who can stand up to him and make him more pragmatic when needed.

“Leeds have to get a bit nasty at times, kick it out, not try and bring it down on your chest and play nice football all the time”, Chapman said after the final whistle on BBC Radio Leeds.

“You’ve got to mix it up, be brutal sometimes, row Z of the stands gets rid of the danger.

“There were some stupid decisions inside their own penalty box for Leeds that have cost them dearly. The margins are so fine in this table, from the top three to the position Leeds are in.

“I think they deserved a draw and they possibly deserved a win.

“I think Bielsa has driven himself into a corner really.

“He can’t now revert to hoofing it down the line or working the line. He has to play the game of beautiful football, that’s his style and he seems obsessed with that style.

“But that doesn’t always win you football games. You have to play ugly at times and play the percentages.

“He needs someone who can stand up to him and say ‘no gaffer’.

“At times Leeds are a little predictable in their style of play. They play some lovely football and the intensity is great, but they are predictable”, the former Leeds hitman added.

Leeds’ task gets no easier in their next game as they are due to travel to champions Manchester City.