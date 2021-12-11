Fixture: Arsenal vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners have hit a rough patch of form after hopes of a top four push were raised, losing at Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to find home comforts at the Emirates to boost his side and return to winning ways, and visitors Southampton have not won a league game away at Arsenal since 1987.

The Saints are unbeaten in their last two games though, holding Leicester City and Brighton to draws.

Aaron Ramsdale is in goal for Arsenal today, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are full-backs. Ben White and Gabriel form the central pairing.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey play, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Southampton

Ramsdale, Tomiyasi, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Okonkwo, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah