Romelu Lukaku’s agent has insisted that at some point the Chelsea striker will again return to Serie A as he stills loves Italy.

Chelsea paid a club-record fee to snare Lukaku away from Inter towards the end of the last summer transfer window.

The Belgian scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for Inter during his two-season stay in Italy and helped the Nerazzurri to win the league title in his last campaign at the San Siro.

Lukaku was believed to be prepared to continue at Inter, but things changed when Antonio Conte left and Chelsea’s offer convinced him to return to Stamford Bridge and England last summer.

But his agent, Federico Pastorello, stressed that the forward is still in love with Italy and while he is focused on Chelsea, the Belgian will eventually return to Serie A at some point in the future.

“Romelu is in love with Italy”, the forward’s agent told Italian daily Tuttosport.

“Now it is his time to focus on Chelsea, but sooner or later he will return to Serie A.”

Lukaku has scored five times in 15 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since returning to the club last summer.