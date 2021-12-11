Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo is convinced the Whites can take advantage of an out-of-sorts Chelsea side in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have struggled to live up to last season’s performances so far this term and are only six points above the Premier League relegation zone, having won on only three occasions.

They head to lock horns with Chelsea this afternoon having been written off by many, but former Leeds man Matteo does not see the game that way.

He stressed that Chelsea have not been in the best of form of late and are missing players, which all adds up to an opportunity for Leeds to take advantage of.

“Chelsea aren’t in brilliant form. They’ve lost away at West Ham, they lost in Europe [drew at Zenit 3-3,ed], they drew the week before that”, Matteo said on LUTV’s The Warm Up.

“So there’s an opportunity if we start the game well.

“Yes, we might have a couple of injuries, but so have they. They are missing a couple of their key players as well and I think that will affect them.”

Matteo though is clear that Leeds must first and foremost get things right at the back otherwise they will pay the price.

“They can dominate you with the way they play. I’ve been there and I’ve been beaten well myself, so it’s so important to defend well.

“If you don’t defend well against them you get beat, that’s a fact in the Premier League.”

Chelsea have won just one of their last three games at Stamford Bridge, being held to draws by Burnley and Manchester United.