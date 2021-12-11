Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed he became close with a number of the Under-23s over his recovery period and admits they often approached him for advice.

Forshaw is now back playing first team football for Leeds after a frustrating period on the sidelines, but before he slotted back into Marcelo Bielsa’s side he eased himself back with the club’s Under-23s.

The midfielder admits that given the time he spent with the youngsters he has now become close to them and revealed that they felt comfortable enough with him to ask him for advice, especially when they picked up injuries themselves.

“When I first came back at the end of last season I spent a lot of time with the 23s”, Forshaw told LUTV’s The Warm Up.

“I was training with them a lot and just little things, whenever any of them had niggles and things like that they slowly started to come towards me and would ask me questions.

“I’d be on the bus with them and so I was trying to help them as much as I can.”

The Leeds midfielder enjoys helping out the youngsters and believes it is his job as a senior player to help steer them into the first team.

“In pre-season I spent a lot of time with them as well and I feel like I’ve got quite close to some of them to be honest and they can come to me and talk to me, and that’s our job, the likes of me Bill, Coops, Stewy, we’re there to help them and hopefully push them forward into the first team”, he added.

Leeds boss Bielsa regularly dips into the Under-23s to bolster his first team when injuries strike and a number of talents have been involved this season.