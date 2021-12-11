Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has seen his side’s form dip slightly and they have won just once in their last four games, a run which includes a 3-2 loss at West Ham United.

He will be keen for Chelsea to get back on track this afternoon, but is wary of Leeds’ high-intensity style of football under Bielsa.

Tuchel has a number of absentees, with N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah injured, while Mateo Kovacic is isolating following a positive test.

In goal today, Chelsea have Edouard Mendy, while Tuchel’s three at the back are Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

The wing-backs in Tuchel’s system are Reece James and Marcos Alonso, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho slot into midfield. Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner lead the attack.

If Tuchel needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea Team vs Leeds United

Mendy; Azpilcueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku