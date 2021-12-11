Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has insisted that they always expected a tough game from Aston Villa, but believes his side should have been better with the ball after getting the lead.

Mohamed Salah converted a penalty in the 67th minute to give the Reds the lead and it was enough to get the three points at Anfield against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Villa defended stoutly despite the barrage of Liverpool attacks but a mistake by Tyrone Mings meant Liverpool got the penalty at a crucial time and Salah scored from the spot to make the difference.

Van Dijk stressed that Liverpool never expected an easy ride against Steven Gerrard’s side and admitted they knew that they had to be patient to break open the away side.

The defender conceded that the goal was a relief but feels his team should have done a bit more after taking lead and could have been better on the ball.

The Dutchman was quoted as saying by the BBC: “I enjoy every game that I play.

“It was going to be a tough game. We knew we’d have to be patient and fight for every ball. That’s the least you have to do against this team.

“They created some moments of danger but not many big chances I feel right now. I think we deserved the win.

“It’s always a good feeling when it hits the back of the net.

“I think we should have done better even after getting the goal to keep the ball and play through them.

“We didn’t do it too well.

“But it’s 1-0 and a clean sheet so we can’t be too hard on ourselves.”

The win over Villa means Liverpool have now scored five victories on the trot in the Premier League.