Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano believes Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic could become as good as Erling Haaland if he gets to work under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Vlahovic has emerged as one of the hottest attacking properties in Europe over the last 18 months with his consistent goalscoring form for Fiorentina in Serie A.

He is almost certain to leave Fiorentina next summer and there is also talk that his departure could happen as early as next month’s transfer window as well.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Vlahovic, but Cassano believes it would be great for the forward’s development if he joins Manchester City.

He feels a year under Guardiola could help the Serbian to become as good as Haaland in terms of being a lethal forward.

Cassano stressed that it is essential that Vlahovic gets the right coach to work with in order to aid his development.

The former striker said on Bobo TV: “Vlahovic should choose Guardiola and go to Manchester City.

“I don’t know if he will be up for it, but within a year he could reach the level of Haaland.

“If on the other hand, he gets a coach who does not know how to communicate, his development could stop.”

The 21-year-old forward has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals in 17 Serie A appearances.