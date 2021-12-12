Former Italy international Daniele Adani believes Antonio Conte can have the same effect on Dusan Vlahovic as he had on Romelu Lukaku, if the Fiorentina striker joins Tottenham Hotspur.

Vlahovic is one of the most sought after young forwards in European football following his consistent goalscoring feats at Fiorentina over the last 18 months.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have been keeping tabs on him and Tottenham are amongst the clubs who have been keen to sign him since last summer.

The north London club are believed to be considering a move in January as well, but Vlahovic also has Juventus on his tail.

However, Adani feels the Serbian should consider a move abroad rather than continue in Italy by joining Juventus.

He believes Vlahovic should either join one of the big wigs of Europe or consider working under Conte at Tottenham as the former Inter manager could take his game to the next level just like he did with Lukaku.

Adani said on Bobo TV when asked if Vlahovic should join Juventus: “No, he has to go and play abroad.

“He is really strong and he has to choose a top club in the world.

“Or he could go to Tottenham and develop with Antonio Conte a bit as the coach did with Romelu Lukaku.”

Tottenham wanted him last summer and Fabio Paratici remains determined to secure Vlahovic’s signature.