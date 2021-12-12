Fixture: Leicester City vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Newcastle are second bottom of the Premier League table and have conceded 30 goals in their 15 games, an average of two per game, having won just once all season.

They were boosted by edging out Burnley 1-0 on their last outing though and Howe will be hopeful of the feel-good factor continuing this afternoon.

The last meeting between the two teams, in May, saw Newcastle run out 4-2 winners thanks to goals from Joe Willock, Paul Dummett and Callum Wilson (two).

Howe has Martin Dubravka in goal today, while at the back he picks Javier Manquillo and Jamal Lewis as full-backs, with Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar in the centre.

Midfield sees Newcastle deploy Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, while Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin support Callum Wilson.

If Howe needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Leicester City

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles (c), Schar, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Substitutes: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle