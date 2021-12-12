Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown has warned Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe faces a big slog after the Magpies were thrashed 4-0 by Leicester City.

Howe took his side to the King Power Stadium looking to build on a win over Burnley and push Newcastle out of the relegation zone.

They crumbled though as Brendan Rodgers’ men scored through a Youri Tielemans penalty in the first half and then added another three after the break as the Belgian grabbed his second and Patson Daka and James Maddison scored.

Newcastle have still just won once all season and their next assignment is a daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, followed by home games against Manchester City and Manchester United.

Former Premier League star Brown thinks Howe has a big slog ahead of him, while he also stressed they lacked quality and game management against Leicester.

“I felt like Newcastle had the opportunities but the quality and the game management wasn’t there, they weren’t putting it into the right areas, and that’s cost them”, Brown said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“It’s a big slog for Eddie Howe with the games coming up.

“Nowhere near good enough from his side in the second half.”

Newcastle are already working on signings for the January transfer window and will hope new arrivals can help to turn their season around.