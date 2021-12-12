Richard Keys believes Salomon Rondon is so ineffective for Everton that they would be better off sending on Duncan Ferguson against Crystal Palace.

Rondon was taken to Goodison Park by Rafael Benitez, a manager that Keys has regularly made clear he views as unsuitable for Everton.

The former Newcastle United striker took time to get up to speed after arriving and has struggled to make an impact yet at the club.

And in the course of the game at Crystal Palace, Rondon was brought on by Benitez in place of Richarlison, leaving Keys to suggest that the Spaniard would have been better off turning to Ferguson.

He wrote on Twitter: “Everton would be better off putting big Dunc on than Rondon.”

Everton legend Ferguson currently serves as assistant to Benitez.

The 49-year-old ended his career in 2006, signing off on his playing stint while at Everton.

Benitez has suffered of late due to the absence of first choice hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Everton’s results have been poor.

They turned the corner by beating Arsenal, but are currently losing 2-0 away at Crystal Palace.

Update: Rondon scored (3-1 FT).