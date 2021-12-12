Rafael Benitez has insisted he cannot explain every decision he makes after his call to take Richarlison off in Everton’s 3-1 loss at Crystal Palace sparked unhappiness amongst the Toffees fans.

Everton headed to Selhurst Park looking to build on a win over Arsenal and further ease pressure on Benitez.

However, the Toffees fell behind when Conor Gallagher struck for Crystal Palace in the 41st minute, while when James Tomkins doubled the hosts’ advantage just after the hour mark, Everton had a mountain to climb.

Salomon Rondon, on to replace Richarlison in the 58th minute, pulled one back for Everton, but Palace then scored again at the death through Gallagher to win 3-1.

Bringing Richarlison off did not go down well with the Everton fans, but Benitez insists he cannot explain all his decisions.

“It’s impossible to explain every situation. Allan was working so hard at the end of the game a few days ago with a problem, he couldn’t be here”, he told the BBC.

“Richarlison has a problem with his calf. We knew and were trying to protect him at half-time.

“He wanted to try to carry on. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin we cannot take this risk [of Richarlison aggravating his problem].

“We put a player who was fresh on. He knew, we knew he wasn’t fully fit.

“It wasn’t helping with the arms [Richarlison looking annoyed]. I said we could change him at half-time and nothing would happen.

“He wasn’t doing too much in the second half.”

Benitez now prepares his Everton team for a clash at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea and the odds will be stacked against the Toffees bringing anything back from London.